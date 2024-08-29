August snow, September heat

A strong storm system brought a dramatic drop in temperatures and the season's first snowfall to some mountain areas. Logan Pass received over a foot of snowfall, prompting a closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook. Park service employees reported incidents of slide-offs and stranded vehicles. Fortunately, the Winter Weather Advisory has expired, and road conditions within the park are expected to improve by Thursday.

As the low-pressure system moves away into Saskatchewan, clouds and showers are clearing out. Winds will gradually diminish throughout the day, leading to a spectacular late summer day with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking ahead, a high-pressure ridge is building off of the West Coast, which will bring above-average temperatures in for the holiday weekend. Continued dry and warm conditions, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s on Friday and low to mid 80s on Saturday.

The peak of the heat will arrive on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s. However, a disturbance will bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms by Monday evening.