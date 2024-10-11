Aurora Borealis will likely be visible on Thursday night

A coronal mass ejection, or CME, impacted Earth's atmosphere this morning. Since the CME arrived, G4 geomagnetic storm conditions have been occurring, and this G4 geomagnetic storm is expected to continue through the night tonight.

This means that the aurora borealis will likely be visible throughout a lot of the northern and central U.S., including Montana, where skies are clear. Southern states may also be able to see the aurora borealis on the horizon with a camera!

This storm will be similar to, if not better than what we saw back in May.

TIMING: As of right now, the aurora borealis is forecasted to be visible throughout the entire night, but it will be strongest during the first half of the night. This means once it is dark, you should go out and try to see the northern lights if the skies are clear in your area! Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are forecasted throughout Montana, with the clearest skies expected in the northern half of the state.

For the best viewing, get away from city lights and have a clear view to the north. However, this geomagnetic storm will likely be strong enough to be seen in the cities.

NOTE: To the naked eye, you will not always see the colors. If you are outside and see a white/gray haze on the horizon, then take a picture with a camera and if the picture has color, then you are looking at the aurora borealis! When using your phone, make sure you are in night mode, otherwise the colors will not be picked up.

Two resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News.

If you would like to share photos, send them to weather@krtv.com, or click here.