Average temperatures and mainly dry conditions through this weekend

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry. This morning there will be some patchy fog around, generally along the Hi-line. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperature highs will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday will have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. Patchy fog will be around again during the morning. High temperatures will be in the 40s and upper 30s. Thursday conditions will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front between 15 and 30 mph and breezy elsewhere between 10 and 25 mph. Friday will also have gusty winds with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Saturday skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be mild; highs will be in the 40s and winds will still be gusty. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph. Sunday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with developing rain and snow, mainly along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures will be well above average with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. That strong wind will continue with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph.

Monday a weather system moves in and causes skies to become partly to mostly cloudy with scattered areas of snow, initially starting out as rain. Temperatures cool as a cold front enters Montana, highs will range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. Winds will be gusty, sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph. Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.