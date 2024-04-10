Average temperatures and partly sunny skies today

Happy Tuesday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Wednesday.

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny with some morning rain and snow, mainly in northeastern Montana. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Winds grow stronger the further east of I-15 you go with gusts over 40 mph possible in eastern Montana.

Thursday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Wind speeds will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday skies will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s and low 70s and conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

This weekend skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be breezy on Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, and a little breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and mid to upper 50s.

Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of rain and snow. Colder temperatures will be around with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Wind speeds will be gusty, sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph.