Battling bitter temperatures before the warmth returns

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Bitterly cold temperatures persist for the state of Montana. Highs reached up into the balmy negative teens for most of the area, with several places lucky enough to see the high temperatures in the subzero single digits. However, wind chill made those temperatures feel quite a bit colder into the negative 30’s and 40’s. As the Arctic airmass remains firmly in place at the surface temperatures tonight look to be dangerously cold. Lows tonight will reach into the negative 20’s and 30’s with wind chills freezing things down even more. The generally light snow seen today will taper off through the night. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight that will decrease throughout the morning tomorrow, sporting sunny skies.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of Central and Southwest Montana through Monday morning. Further north a Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through Monday morning. Although much of the region looks to moderate on Monday, a Wind Chill Advisory was issued for most of North-central Montana where the coldest air looks to hold on/redevelop past Monday morning. Attention then turns to Monday night into Tuesday, when winds increase along the Rocky Mountain Front. Although not strong, these winds will raise concerns for blowing/drifting snow. Temperatures look to return to 20’s on Tuesday, followed by a brief cooldown, then increasing to the upper 30’s and 40’s for the next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with lows in the -20’s to 30’s. Feels like -30’s to 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY (MLK DAY): Sunny and cold then increasing clouds. Highs in lower single digits and lows in negative teens. Gusts up to 20/30 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in 20’s and lows in single digits. Gusts up to 30/40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow and mostly cloudy with highs in teen and lows below zero. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy. Highs in single digits/teens and lows below zero.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy. Highs in 20’s and lows in teens.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in 30’s to 40’s.

