Beautiful conditions through Mother’s Day weekend

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 12pm Friday/Saturday until 7am Sunday/Monday for small creeks and streams that flow out of the Little Belt, Highwood, Big Snowy, Bears Paw Mountains.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Clear Creek until 6am Saturday.

Today skies will be mostly sunny, conditions will be dry, there will be little to no wind, and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s. Some fog is possible during the morning as well.

Mother's Day weekend will be beautiful! There will be lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions. Some isolated showers/storms will around Saturday evening going into Sunday. However, temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s. It will also be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday will have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers/storms around. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and upper 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Thursday skies will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will range in the 60s.