Beautiful last weekend of summer with a lot of sunshine in the forecast.

Happy Friday!

Starting off this last weekend of summer with a lot of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperature highs will be warming up from yesterday. We can see highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s for today.

Headed into this upcoming weekend sunny skies persist, and dry conditions remain. Temperature highs will gradually warm into the 80s with Sunday being the warmest day of the week. The upper-level ridge in control of our weather over the weekend will flatten out and allow gusty conditions to enter the state with a westerly flow aloft. We can experience sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and warm with temperature highs in the 80s and upper 70s. There will also be gusty to strong winds out of the west bringing sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph and gusts over 40 mph.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperature highs as well in the 60s and 70s and a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers, especially Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday and mostly cloudy on Thursday. Cool temperature highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. A bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.