Beautiful start to the week with sunny skies and mainly dry conditions.

Happy Sunday!

Today we have had mostly sunny skies and dry conditions throughout the state. Temperatures have been pleasant sitting in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. This evening there is a possibility of some isolated showers and storms, mainly in areas of higher elevation over central and southwest Montana. Temperatures tonight will cool down ranging in the 40s.

As an upper-level ridge is in control of our weather, tomorrow will be another beautiful day. Mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected. Temperature highs will continue to warm up and reach the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday the ridge will flatten out changing the weather across the state. Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies, a few isolated showers/thunderstorms generally during the afternoon and evening hours, but temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Wednesday will see slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s and low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours will accompany a bit of a breeze with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday another ridge will start to develop over Montana bringing sunshine and dry conditions. Mostly to mainly sunny skies are expected with a slight chance of showers and storms. Temperature highs will remain in the 70s and low 80s.

Friday and Saturday will both be sunny, dry, and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.