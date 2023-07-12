Beautiful sunny skies today with a bit of a breeze

Happy Wednesday!

Today will have mostly sunny skies with some isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms generally in north-central Montana along the Hi-line. Warm temperatures today ranging in the 80s. A little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Warm temperatures continue with highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s. Wind gusts on the breezy side will continue between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies expected this Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally in locations east of I-15. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies for our weekend and mainly dry conditions. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with Saturday in the upper 70s and 80s and Sunday’s highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Next Monday and Tuesday with have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures are expected to be hot with highs in the 90s for Monday and in the 80s and low 90s for Tuesday.