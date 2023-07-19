Beautiful Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions

Happy Wednesday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect until 6pm tonight for Fort Peck Lake. Sustained wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph are possible with gust up to 30 mph.

Today will have conditions like we experienced yesterday. Mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and we will have haze from the Canadian wildfires sticking around. The haze however is aloft in our atmosphere meaning it is not currently affecting our air quality. Pleasant temperatures with highs today in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

A couple isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms are possible for Thursday and Friday. Mostly to mainly sunny skies is expected and it will likely still be hazy. Warming temperatures with highs in the 80s and low 90s on Thursday and mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday.

Hot temperatures as we head into the weekend with highs expected in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday with increased cloud cover and dry conditions on Sunday. A bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Between 10 and 20 mph wind speeds will be around accompanied by hot temperature highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and hot temperatures with highs in the 90s and low 100s. A bit of a breeze will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.