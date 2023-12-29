Beautiful weekend ahead with sunshine, dry conditions, and mild temperatures

Happy Friday!

Today through Sunday skies will be mostly sunny and conditions will be dry with pleasant late December temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. Also, not much wind for these three days as sustained wind speeds will generally be between 5 and 15 mph.

New Year’s Day skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s and winds will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes through our area. A little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will range in the 30s.