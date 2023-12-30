Beautiful weekend with mild temperatures and tranquil conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Tranquil weather continues for North Central Montana with above average temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s well into the weekend. Upper-level ridging is still in place over the state, sustaining these warmer temperatures, dry conditions, and light winds. While wind gusts may pick up to 20 – 30 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-line at times Saturday and Sunday, expect the winds to remain on the lighter side for the most part.

Next week, upper-level troughing looks to swing into the area Monday, bringing chances for light mountain snow in higher elevations that have the potential to fall into lower elevations. For now, it’s too soon to tell just how much precipitation this will bring to the area. A pattern shift is also possible at the end of this upcoming week with more chances for snow to the area. For now, expect the temperatures to remain above average in the 30’s and 40’s next week with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper teens to 20’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Calm to 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10, and 10 to 20 mph winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and Hi-line.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. Slight chance of snow.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40’s.

