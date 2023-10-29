Below average temperatures continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Those unseasonably cold temperatures continue for the start of the weekend, though warmer than it has been the las couple of days. The highs peaked in the upper 20’s to 30’s for most of the area. Increasing clouds tonight before leaving the region with any remaining light snow expected to fall in the higher elevations tonight. Tomorrow, expect sunny skies and temperatures up into the 30’s with a 10 to 20 mph breeze to top it off.

The upper-level trough that is still lingering over the area is mostly to blame for the below average temperatures. Progressing through the next couple of days, you’ll notice that the temperatures will gradually get warmer, starting into the 40’s for the first half of the week as an upper-level ridge replaces the trough. While these temperatures will still be below average for this time of year, it’s an improvement from where we were at a few days ago. For the first half of this upcoming week, expect dry conditions and melting snow. For the latter half of next week, there looks to be more precipitation rolling through.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy then gradually clearing. Lows in the teens with 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens. 10 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mosty sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain, mostly cloudy, with highs in the 40’s.

