WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures take a cold turn tonight with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. Many places will see these temperatures below freezing, the coldest so far this Fall season. High temperatures today ranged in the upper 40’s and 50’s with sunny and mostly clear skies. Expect mostly clear skies to start the evening off increasing to partly cloudy through the overnight hours. The lack of cloud cover will also help dip temperatures tonight. Winds will die down with 5 to 10 mph winds through tonight and tomorrow.

Below-freezing temperatures overnight

On Friday, an upper-level ridge begins to build in over the area, bringing sunny skies with near seasonal average temperatures in the 50’s. On Saturday the upper-level ridge remains with more sunny skies and warming temperatures back above average in the 70’s. Due to a strong surface pressure gradient, expect breezy conditions.

On Sunday, the upper-level ridge will begin to break down as a surface cold front begins to move through the area that evening. Due to the strong surface pressure gradient and the cold front beginning to move through, it will be windy across North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana on Sunday. Though temperatures will be around 15 - 20 degrees above seasonal average. Precipitation chances return for most of the area Sunday evening. On Monday, the continued cold front will bring temperatures back into the 50’s with more windy conditions and precipitation chances. This weather pattern looks to continue through mid-next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70’s and lows in the 30’s. 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chance of rain. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain and now. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy then partly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

