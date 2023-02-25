Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Belt and Sunnyside students receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Belt School WX Lesson Picture
MTN News
Belt School WX Lesson Picture
Sunnyside 2-24-23
Posted at 11:23 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 13:23:07-05

3rd graders at Belt School and kindergarteners at Sunnyside Elementary School learned about weather from KRTV Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also got to learn about rain and snow as well as thunderstorms and tornadoes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and they got to see how strong their own wind was with an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App