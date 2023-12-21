Benign weather continues through Friday afternoon

Happy Thursday and Winter Solstice!

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny and Friday skies will be mainly sunny. Conditions will be dry and mild on both days with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. A breeze will be around as well, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Great Falls area with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday high pressure exits our state, and the skies turn mostly cloudy with scattered areas of snow and rain around, and light snow accumulations are possible. Precipitation will start out as rain in the lower elevations but will transition over to snow as a cold front pushes in. Temperatures will also become colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday lots of sunshine will be around, but a few flurries might persist from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Temperature highs remain in the 30s and it will also be little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

Next Monday, Christmas, will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Temperatures highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and Wednesday next week will be partly cloudy. Dry on both days and breezy on both days as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Temperatures start to warm up with highs in the 40s and upper 30s on Tuesday and the 40s and low to mid 50s on Wednesday.