Blizzard Warning for Highwood and Little Belt mountains

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the Highwood and Little Belt mountains from noon on Tuesday (May 7) until Wednesday at midnight (May 8).

One to three feet of snow is expected, and winds are going to be gusting as high as 60 miles per hour.

Difficult travel due to snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions is expected.

The National Weather Service provides the following definition of a Blizzard Warning: "Issued for winter storms with sustained or frequent winds of 35 mph or higher with considerable falling and/or blowing snow that frequently reduces visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less. These conditions are expected to prevail for a minimum of 3 hours."

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect during that same period for the Little Belt, Highwood, Big Belt, Bridger, Castle, Snowy, and Judith Mountains, as well as east Glacier National Park Area.