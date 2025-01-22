Blizzard Warning for parts of central Montana

GREAT FALLS — There is a Blizzard Warning for the following areas until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2025:

Fergus County, Judith Basin County, the Highwoods, and the Little Belt Mountains

There is near zero visibility in some areas due to falling snow as well as significant blowing and drifting snow with winds gusting as high as 55 miles per hour.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on most roads in these areas.

An additional 1-4 inches of snow is expected in the lower elevations covered by the Blizzard Warning and Winter Storm Warning, while the mountains may receive 4-7 inches. A strong northwest breeze will persist throughout the day, with sustained wind speeds between 10-30 mph and gusts exceeding 50 mph possible. The winds should diminish later tonight. If you must venture out, please use extreme caution.