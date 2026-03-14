Blizzard Warning for portions of north-central Montana

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the adjacent plains out to I-15 as well as portions of Cascade County, including Great Falls, through 6pm/9pm Saturday.

Whiteout conditions (visibility below 1/4 mile) due to falling and blowing snow is expected. Travel will be treacherous and potentially life threatening. It is recommended that you do not travel unless it is an emergency.

If you have to travel, make sure you have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditons can be ovtained by calling 511 or visiting: https://www.511mt.net/#zoom=7.957490868255891&lon=-111.56650122791325&lat=48.25208217255906&events&road-cond&rwis

The blizzard conditions have led to multiple wrecks. I-15 from the Canadian border to Dutton is currently emergency travel only.

1-6" of new snow is expected throguh this evening and winds will be gusting as high as 45 mph. The worst conditions will be outside of the towns/cities where there is no protection from the wind.