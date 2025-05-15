Blustery and cool Thursday

A soaking rain fell across southwest Montana on Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall accumulating since the start of the week. Here's a look at rain totals across the area from Monday night through Thursday morning.

A widespread area of showers is moving from northwest to southeast, impacting areas near I-15 and along Highway 87 out to Lewistown this morning. The atmosphere remains very moist after the past couple of days, allowing for some heavier showers. These showers will taper off this afternoon, although they could linger longer in northwest upslope areas such as the Little Belts and Dearborn. Otherwise, expect a cool, cloudy, and blustery Thursday, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 40s and 50s.

There will be a bit of sunshine Friday morning, but clouds will increase again, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Saturday is expected to be the nicest day of the week, with increasing clouds and only a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 60s, with lighter winds.

Another storm system will bring more rain and mountain snow to the state from Sunday into Monday. Latest guidance indicates this system will impact areas further north than the previous storm, meaning places like Great Falls and Lewistown could receive more precipitation. Be prepared for a wet Monday morning commute. Cooler temperatures will persist, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Travel impacts are likely again, especially for mountain passes, and snow levels could drop as low as 5,500 feet.

It appears that this cool, unsettled weather pattern will begin to transition toward warmer, drier conditions by the end of next week and into the following weekend.

