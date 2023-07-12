Boys and Girls Club summer camp students get a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

The summer camp students at the Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The kids learned about wind and air pressure. The kids also learned about tornadoes and the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they learned about air pressure through a hair dryer and a leaf blower. They also got to have an indoor snowball fight!

If you are a summer camp teacher and are interested in having us teach your campers about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.