Breezy and cold with snow showers around Monday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Snow showers continue to push south impacting the I-90 corridor through the rest of the night. Scattered snow showers will be around through tomorrow afternoon across north central Montana as arctic air settles into the region. Wind begins to calm overnight for locations west of I-15, while areas east of I-15 continue to experience a gusty west-northwesterly breeze through the day Monday.

Frigid air remains in place for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures running 15-25 degrees below normal. Highs will be in the single digits and teens on Tuesday. The downslope, southwest wind ramps up again on Wednesday morning, allowing temperatures to moderate into the 20s. There is increasing certainty of a light snow event late Wednesday night into Thursday, impacting north central Montana.

Confidence remains high that below normal temperatures continue into early December.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Wind shifts to the northwesterly direction. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s.

MONDAY: Isolated snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s and lower 20s to start the day, falling into the 0s and 10s by dinnertime. A steady northwest breeze continues sustained at 15-20 MPH for locations east of I-15. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall to -5 to 5.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 10s. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall to -5 to 5.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. A sustained southwest breeze at 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Overnight temperatures in the upper 0s and lower 10s. Snow showers developing late.

THURSDAY: Snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Lower 30s in the Helena area. A few snow showers lingering overnight as temperatures fall to -10 to 5 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and frigid. Highs in the upper 10s and low to mid 10s. Remaining partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the single digits.

SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Remaining partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s.

SUNDAY: Spotty snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.