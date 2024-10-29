WEATHER DISCUSSION: Most impacts today will be in Southern Montana. Otherwise, North Central Montana can expect variable cloudiness, mostly dry and slightly breezy conditions. Temperatures will be around 5 to 10 degrees cooler from yesterday mostly in the 40’s. Lows tonight will be cold, in the upper teens and the 20’s being the first widespread freeze for this time of year. Similar conditions with warmer temperatures on Wednesday before unsettled conditions make their way to the last half of the week.

Breezy and mild across the region

A weak cold front will slide out of Canada today and bring variable cloudiness and knock high temperatures down. Precipitation chances will be limited and mostly confined to southern areas over high terrain. Weak ridging mild, dry, and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will get a chance to briefly climb back above average in the 50’s before a cool down enters for the latter half of the week.

A series of disorganized Pacific troughs will bring unsettled conditions and near to slightly below average temperatures for Thursday and Friday, into the weekend. Overall, ensembles are favoring the first round of lower elevation light rain and mountain snow to occur Thursday and Friday, favoring areas along the Continental Divide and the higher terrain of Southwest/portions of Central Montana.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow and rain showers for GF and Helena (3-4 pm). Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 11 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloud with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 40’s.

