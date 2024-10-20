Breezy and gusty conditions continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures are once again warming up through the weekend period. On Saturday, high temperatures remained mild in the 60’s and 70’s with low temperatures tonight in the 40’s and 50’s with mostly clear/partly cloudy skies. On Sunday, expect warmer temperatures in the low to upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Breezy and windy conditions continue

A westerly flow will persist over the Northern Rockies through the rest of the weekend with the strongest surface winds taking place today. A High Wind Warning was in effect for portions of the Rocky Mountain Front through 6 pm today as winds sustained up to 40 mph and gusts reached up to 60 mph. Winds look to slowly diminish overnight tonight, but will continue breezy to windy conditions Sunday, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front.

A Pacific trough passes through the Northern Rockies on Monday, bringing an opportunity for lower elevation rain showers and light mountain snow. Rainfall amounts for lower elevations look to be on the lighter side while snowfall impacts should mostly be confined to the higher terrain of Glacier Park where a 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is expected. General troughing remains in place on Tuesday for cooler and near normal temperatures back in the 50’s.

Ridging towards the latter half of the week warms temperatures back to around 10 degrees above average though breezy to windy conditions are also likely. Additionally, a passing shortwave may bring lower end precipitation chances late Wednesday into Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear/partly cloudy with lows in 40’s/50’s. 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain/mountain snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 11 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

