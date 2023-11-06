Breezy conditions continue; highs mostly in the 50s

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The main concern through Sunday afternoon was the windy conditions through the North Central sector. Gusts reached up to 30 to 40 mph at times, prompting a Lake Wind Advisory at the Fort Peck Lake.

This was only in effect until 9 pm Sunday evening but warned of hazardous conditions to small vessels from strong winds and rough waves. Through the night, the wind is expected to die down.

MTN News

Temperature-wise, the area remained slightly above-average with highs reaching the 50’s and lows down into the 30’s. Tonight, skies will begin to clear especially for portions of Eastern Montana. Chances for rain continue tomorrow through Wednesday with mountain snow and lower-elevation rain. A weak upper-level ridge will spill into the area on Monday but will quickly exit.

A disturbance follows closely behind, bringing more wind and chances for precipitation Tuesday before a bigger ridge enters the region and stays until Sunday. This ridge will calm winds, dry conditions, and keep temperatures slightly above average.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 30’s and decreasing winds. 10 to 20 mph to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

MONDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain. Breezy, with partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 10 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Mostly sunny then mostly clear skies with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.