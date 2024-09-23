Breezy conditions overnight; warming temperatures ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Through the rest of tonight, chances of showers will be possible in North Central/Central Montana. Otherwise, expect breezy and dry conditions with lows in the upper 40’s and low to mid-50’s with increasing cloud cover tonight. Winds will be widespread around 10 to 20 mph for most of the area, with gusts up to 30/40 mph in the plains and 40/50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Fair conditions will be in place across the Northern Rockies through mid this week. Temperatures will remain above average in the 70’s and 80’s through at least Thursday. A shortwave within westerly to northwesterly flow aloft will bring chances of showers across Central and North-central Montana and breezy conditions tonight into early tomorrow.

An upper level ridge will build in on Monday, allowing temperatures to climb even further above average. Wednesday looks like the warmest day with chances for high temperatures to be above 85 degrees in the plains. Conditions will remain dry though this period with breezy winds at times that don’t look to be overly impactful.

Winds look to become increasingly gusty Thursday and Friday, with up to 50 mph wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front. There may be a slight chance for rain towards the end of the week as well. Depending on which direction an upper-level trough slides towards next weekend, conditions next Saturday and Sunday are up in the air. (Warm and dry or cool and wet.)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with lows in 40’s/50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40/50 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Mostly sunny then mostly clear, with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30/40 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then clear, with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear, with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 7 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear, with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear, with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. Chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.