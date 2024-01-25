Breezy conditions today that continue into next week

Happy Thursday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy with patchy freezing fog around during the morning. This fog will be located in the valleys and along portions of the Hi-Line. Today will be mostly dry, but a few isolated snow and rain showers are possible, generally in the mountains of central Montana. Winds will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front between 15 and 30 mph and breezy east of the Rocky Mountain Front between 10 and 25 mph. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will have lots of sunshine in central Montana. Clouds will be decreasing in eastern Montana and increasing in western Montana. Mild temperature highs in the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions that continue throughout the day. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains of central Montana. Winds will be gusty with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Temperature highs will be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny and conditions will be mainly dry due to an upper-level ridge in control of Montana’s weather. Temperature highs will be in the 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s. Winds will be gusty on Sunday between 10 and 30 mph. Breezy conditions will be around Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.