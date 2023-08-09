Breezy conditions working into the forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While the temperatures may be currently below average for this time in August, that doesn’t mean they’re cold. Today the highs remained up into the 80’s for North Central Montana. Along with mostly sunny skies and lighter wind speeds, it was a pleasant warm day for the most part. Isolated to scattered showers are still hanging around the area but they should taper off through the night. A bit windier conditions along the Rocky Mountain front as well.

Tomorrow, expect another day of warm temperatures well into the 80’s and near the 90’s. Along with those warm daily highs, expect gusty conditions as well. Some breezy Westerly winds will be pushing in to the area, especially along the Rocky Mountain front where wind gusts can reach up to 25 mph at times. The winds will also briefly push a little more smoke into areas along the Hi-line but hazy conditions are looking to improve by Thursday. There will also be increasing clouds throughout the day.

For the rest of the week, highs will remain in the 80’s and catching up to average temperatures for the time of year. Even breezier conditions on Thursday but Friday will see lighter winds and sunny skies to the forecast.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in 50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s near 90 and lows in the 50’s. Breezy, 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. Breezy, 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80’s and lows in the 50’s. 6 to 14 mph winds with gusts up to 21 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s.