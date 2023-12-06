Breezy, dry conditions today shift this evening as a cold front enters our area

Happy Wednesday!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of northwestern Montana including east Glacier National Park from 5 am on Thursday until 5am on Friday. 1-6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the valleys and up to pass level. 4-8 inches of snow accumulation is possible above pass level.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana from midnight tonight until 9pm Thursday. 2-5 inches of snow accumulation is possible up to pass level. 4-8 inches of snow accumulation is possible above pass level.

Today will be mostly to partly cloudy. Not as windy as yesterday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 35 mph. Wind will decrease throughout the day but return tomorrow. Temperatures will be mild again with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around as a cold front passes through our area. Gusty winds will be around once again with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Cooler with highs in the 40s and upper 30s.

Friday skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Come Saturday clouds Increase and bring a few isolated snow showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations and conditions will be breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, especially in the mountains. A little warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s. Gusty conditions as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and around areas in central Montana including Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown. Temperatures cool with highs in the low to mid 30s and a little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and temperatures highs in the 30s.