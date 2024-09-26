Breezy Thursday; Warmer weekend weather

On Wednesday, temperatures soared to 89°, just a few degrees shy of the record high of 93° set in 2001. This morning, a dry cold front is making its way across Montana, bringing strong wind gusts and scattered clouds. Cut Bank recorded a gust of 60 mph early today.

As we head into the afternoon, expect cooler temperatures compared to yesterday, reaching a pleasant 74° under abundant sunshine. The breezy conditions will persist, with lighter winds anticipated overnight.

Warmer temperatures are on the horizon for Friday, with highs expected to rebound into the low to mid-80s. Saturday will also feature warm weather, but a slight cooldown is anticipated on Sunday as a system approaches the region, potentially bringing a shower or two overnight into early Monday.

Looking ahead to next week, typical fall weather will settle in as October begins. Several disturbances are expected to pass through, bringing in occasional clouds and winds, although no significant rainfall is forecast for the next 7-10 days.