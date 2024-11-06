Breezy to windy conditions continue with a gradual warming trend

Happy Wednesday! Roads are extremely icy and, in some cases, snow-packed, across central Montana so use extra caution on the morning commute. The snowstorm dumped 1-2'+ of snow on the Little Belts and the storm blanketed the Lewistown area with several inches of snow. The storm total in Crystal Lake was 11 inches! While the plains received lighter snow accumulations, many areas still have poor road conditions.

Layer up for a chilly and blustery day ahead, with high temperatures ranging from the mid and upper 30s to low 40s. A southwest breeze of 5-15 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s, but the day will be bright with plenty of sunshine.

A high pressure ridge begins to strengthen to our west on Wednesday, leading to warming temperatures and more sunshine as the week progresses. However, stagnant air beneath the ridge might lead to some inversions in the Helena Valley and other western Montana valleys, bringing potential fog and colder temperatures to those areas.

This weekend promises unseasonably warm weather, with breezy to windy conditions at times. Some areas could see high temperatures reach the low to mid 60s, with Great Falls possibly touching 60° on Saturday—nearly 15° above the average for this time of year.

Another low-pressure system is set to move into the state early next week, bringing the chance of more rain, snow, and wind. There's some uncertainty about the amount of cold air that will be available for this storm, which wouldl influence whether lower elevations experience snowfall again. As always, stay tuned for the latest updates on the forecast!