Breezy with an isolated shower; Warming up for the weekend

A cold front pushes south across central Montana throughout the morning, which actually resulted in dropping temperatures after sunrise. Most of north central Montana is experiencing a chilly north-northwest breeze at 10-20mph.

Today will be significantly cooler compared to yesterday along with a few spotty showers on the Hi-Line. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s today and tomorrow.

A quick-moving disturbance will move towards the area on Friday, but temperatures warm into the mid 70s to low 80s ahead of it.

The cold front will bring strong wind gusts overnight Friday into Saturday.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for this timeframe for the Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade County, and Judith Basin County. Gusts in these ares may top 60mph!

Then, unseasonably warm temperatures will return and continue for several days across the region. Highs may approach 80 degrees for several days next week.