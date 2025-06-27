Breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Happy Friday! We're leaving the chance for a brief gusty shower or storm in the picture after 2 p.m., but most of the day will be dry. Gusty winds will develop this afternoon through Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Out across the plains, it'll be breezy with sustained winds between 10 and 25 mph, and gusting up to 40 mph. Daytime highs will hit the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

A phenomenal weekend of weather is ahead as we'll have sunshine and temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Although it will be a bit breezy on Saturday, calmer winds prevail into Sunday.

Temperatures start to heat up early next week into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday. We'll see increasing clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday, and daily chances for showers and storms next week.

