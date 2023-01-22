Breezy with late day snow showers on Sunday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A Pacific cold front treks across the state overnight resulting in snow squalls impacting western Montana and temperatures running around 5-10 degrees colder on Sunday. Wind also ramps up as the front passes through. Gusts up to 60 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front, up to 40 MPH for the rest of central and eastern Montana.

Model guidance is indicating lesser impacts from Sunday evening's system. A coating to 2 inches can be expected for lower elevations as mountains receive 4 to 8 inches of snowfall. Expect hazardous pass travel through Monday morning.

Another weak disturbance brings the threat of snow showers overnight Monday. Snow showers could put down another, quick coating to 2 inches throughout central and eastern Montana.

After a very mild January, long-range models are hinting at a major pattern change for the end of February. There is a high likelihood for colder than normal temperatures and above normal precipitation towards the end of January and beginning of February.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 10-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Areas of fog developing in the Milk River Valley. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s for northeastern Montana and the Helena Valley, mid to upper 20s for north central Montana.

SUNDAY: Snow showers developing during the afternoon for the Hi-Line, evening for central Montana. Breezy with a SW wind switching to NW during the afternoon, sustained at 10-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow showers taper overnight as clouds decrease. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 10s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow showers developing late. Breezy with a SW wind sustained at 15-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. High temperatures in the upper 20s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 30s for central Montana. Scattered snow showers overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 10s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley, low to mid 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the lower 30s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, mid to upper 30s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana. Scattered snow showers possible overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 10s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, low to mid 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Light wintry mix possible for eastern portions of the Hi-Line. Otherwise, partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures in the lower 30s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, mid to upper 30s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana. Remaining mostly cloudy and breezy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Snow showers, potentially mixed with rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.