Brief blast of arctic air, warming up in a hurry

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Snow continues to taper off as arctic air settles into the region. A gusty northerly breeze will make wind chills feel like the -10s and -20s from Saturday night through Monday. A few, light snow showers are possible overnight and on Sunday.

The chinook wind ramps up on Monday and many areas remain gusty through the majority of the upcoming week. However, temperatures quickly warm back above normal by the end of the week. A light snowfall is also possible on Tuesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray, light snow shower. Decreasing cloud cover in central Montana, remaining mostly cloudy for eastern Montana. Frigid with temperatures falling into the -0s and lower -10s area-wide. Wind chills as low as -30.

SUNDAY: Isolated snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and a bit breezy. Highs ranging from -3 to 7 degrees. Wind chills as low as -30. Frigid overnight as temperatures fall to -5 to -15. As winds shift to the southwesterly direction overnight, temperatures will begin to climb above 0. Remaining partly cloudy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny near the Continental Divide with increasing cloudiness further east. Highs in the mid to upper 10s. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall to -5 to 10 degrees.

TUESDAY: Scattered, light snow showers. Snow accumulating a dusting to 2 inches. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 10s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 20s for the rest of central Montana. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into 0s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 10s throughout the rest of central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures warming into the low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 30s for the rest of central Montana. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 0s for the Hi-Line, upper 10s and lower 20s for central Montana.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 20s in northeastern Montana, lower 30s for the Hi-Line and low to mid 40s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.