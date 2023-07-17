Brief period of unsettled weather before temperatures heat up again

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday saw dry and quiet conditions across most of the viewing area with highs in the upper 70’s to lower 90’s. Upper-level ridging continues through Monday morning with warm daytime highs in the upper 80's and 90's, and dry surface level conditions however, an upper-level trough will quickly follow along with a low-pressure system and cold front that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area with gusty wind conditions. Tuesday will also see a breezy day behind the cold front with gusts up to 40 mph in some areas and a cooler daytime high in the upper 70's and 80's.

The smoke and haze continued today though visibility slightly improved. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until Monday morning at 9 am, bringing awareness to unhealthy conditions in North Central, portions of Central, and Eastern Montana.

Gradual warming will take place starting Wednesday into next weekend where we have the first chance of the season to see 100 degree temperatures next Sunday. The latter half of the week will also see dry conditions as well.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

MONDAY: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a highs is the 90’s and lows in the 50’s. South southwest wind 7 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a highs in the 80’s and lows in the 40’s-50’s. West southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a highs in the upper 70’s – 80’s and lows in the 50’s. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the 90’s.