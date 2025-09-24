Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Bright skies, cool mornings and warm afternoons for the rest of the week

Highs Wednesday
MTN News
Highs Wednesday
Highs Today
Cold Front
Wind Gusts
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Posted
and last updated

Bright skies, cool mornings, and warm afternoons continue for the rest of the week. In fact, temperatures could come within a few degrees of record high temperatures on Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. It'll also get a bit breezy for the Rocky Mountain Front and through Cascade county, with a sustained wind out of the south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph at times.

Check out today's forecast:

Bright skies, cool mornings and warm afternoons for the rest of the week- Wednesday, September 24
Highs Today
Highs Today

A weak disturbance will skirt by to the north Thursday night into Friday morning, dropping temperatures a few degrees and introducing gustier winds. Daytime highs will drop to the 70s by Friday. Then, a spectacular weekend of weather with high temperatures in the 80s and beautiful sunny skies.

Cold Front
Wind Gusts

Another system will move into the area early next week bringing in some clouds, showers and cooler weather. By Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App