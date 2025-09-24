Bright skies, cool mornings, and warm afternoons continue for the rest of the week. In fact, temperatures could come within a few degrees of record high temperatures on Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. It'll also get a bit breezy for the Rocky Mountain Front and through Cascade county, with a sustained wind out of the south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph at times.

Check out today's forecast:

Bright skies, cool mornings and warm afternoons for the rest of the week- Wednesday, September 24

MTN News

MTN News

A weak disturbance will skirt by to the north Thursday night into Friday morning, dropping temperatures a few degrees and introducing gustier winds. Daytime highs will drop to the 70s by Friday. Then, a spectacular weekend of weather with high temperatures in the 80s and beautiful sunny skies.

MTN News

MTN News

Another system will move into the area early next week bringing in some clouds, showers and cooler weather. By Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s.

MTN News

MTN News