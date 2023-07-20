Bring on the heat!

Happy Thursday!

Today and tomorrow will bring mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few isolated afternoon and evening showers, generally in southwest Montana. It’s going to continue to be hazy over the next couple days and the air quality may be “moderate” at times. Warming temperatures with highs in the 80s and low 90s on Thursday, and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday.

Hot temperatures as we head into the weekend with highs expected in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday with increased cloud cover and a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers around central Montana on Sunday. A bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Between 10 and 25 mph wind speeds will be around accompanied by very hot temperature highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week will bring mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and hot temperatures with highs in the 90s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Wednesday. A bit of a breeze around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.