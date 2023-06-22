Bring on the sunshine today before the rain comes tomorrow

Happy Thursday! Mostly to mainly sunny skies are expected today after a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. It will warm up however with highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s today. A little breezy with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday and Saturday will have increasing cloud cover, showers, and storms becoming more numerous as the day progresses. Showers will continue Friday night and become scattered in nature with isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday and in the 60s and low 70s on Saturday. There will be a bit of a breeze with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Mostly dry conditions expected with highs in the 70s.

Monday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Next Tuesday will have increasing clouds and scattered showers/storms in the afternoon and evening. Mild highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Wednesday is expected to bring partly cloudy skies, scattered showers and storms, and highs in the 70s.