Brisk Halloween Night, Warmer Temperatures Make a Return Midweek

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

I hope you had a fantastic one! Be mindful temperatures will be very chill Halloween night, falling back into the single digits and teens. Some areas well northwest of Great Falls may even slip below the zero degree mark. You will want to pack extra layers Monday morning as wind chills will be brutal.

Monday features rebounding temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. We will see an increase in cloud cover late Monday night into Tuesday with a system that moves into western Montana. This likely won't bring any precipitation to our area. Temperatures drop into the upper 10's and low 20's Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer as high pressure begins to dominate central Montana. Highs will reach the low to mid 50's with overnight lows in the upper 20's to low 30's. Thursday will be well above normal as highs jump into the low to mid 60's under mostly sunny skies.

Friday still looks dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 50's. However, a system will move into western Montana providing increased shower chances and gusty winds along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Otherwise, a drier pattern continues over Montana. We are still way behind on precipitation so crossing our fingers for a wetter than normal November. Also, be sure to take in the later sunsets this week. Daylight saving happens on Sunday at 2:00 AM MT. Have a wonderful week!