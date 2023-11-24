Bundle up for Black Friday as temperatures are still cold

Happy Friday!

For today you can expect decreasing clouds and lots of sunshine by this afternoon. Cold temperature highs remain today in the upper 20s and low 30s. Patchy areas of freezing fog will also be around during this morning and road conditions in a lot of location will still be impacted. A little breeze will be around today as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 10 mph.

This Saturday will have increasing clouds and a few isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains. A bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Breezy in locations east of I-15 with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Sunday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday through Thursday next week will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions courtesy of high pressure. Highs in the 40s and low 50s on Monday and Tuesday, and highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Breezy on Monday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. A bit breezy in some areas Tuesday through Thursday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.