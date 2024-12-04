Calm weather; Light snow Wednesday night in northeastern Montana

Happy Wednesday! Today will be a bit cooler across the plains, but still quite pleasant. Central Montana is set to enjoy abundant sunshine, while areas east of Havre and Lewistown will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

MTN News

A high pressure ridge is causing inversions across western Montana, where dense freezing fog and air stagnation may persist in some locations. The Helena Valley is going to be impacted by an inversion the next few days. However, outside these valleys, the high pressure is leading to mild temperatures and sunshine for the rest of the week.

MTN News

Another round of gusty winds will impact the area Thursday evening through Saturday. 60-70mph wind gusts are possible Thursday into Friday. A cold front is responsible for another round of strong wind Saturday afternoon and evening. This timeframe could feature some stronger wind gusts over 50mph for the plains.

This weekend, the high pressure ridge will start to break down, paving the way for a storm system to settle into the region Saturday night into Sunday. Mountains along and west of the Continental Divide can expect moderate to heavy snowfall, while lighter snow is likely in the mountain ranges of central Montana. Temperatures will trend cooler next week. Keep checking back in for more updates to the forecast!

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News