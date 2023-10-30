Calm weather with rising temperatures this week

Happy Monday!

Expect calmer weather for the first half of this week. Today will have mostly sunny skies. A few isolated snow showers in eastern Montana along the North Dakota boarder are possible. Blustery winds today, eastern Montana has sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Central Montana winds between 5 and 10 mph. Patchy fog this morning possible in the Helena Valley. Temperature highs today in the upper 20s and mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday conditions will be on the calmer side as well. For central Montana, sunny to partly sunny skies. Eastern Montana however will have more cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies both days. Temperatures slowly warming up. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s. A slight breeze up to 15 mph is possible for both days as well.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain, mainly before the noon hour. Highs in the 30s and 40s with a slight breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

Friday: In central Montana, a slight chance of rain before noon with partly sunny skies. Temperature highs in the 40s and 50s. Eastern Montana has a chance of snow before noon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and highs in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow. High temperatures in 30s and 40s.