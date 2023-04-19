Cascade students get a weather lesson from KRTV meteorologist

Ms. Sanders 3rd grade class in Cascade learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about the difference between weather and climate. Ryan also taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature as well as wind speed and direction.

The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.