Chance for a shower Saturday night, returning to seasonable temperatures on Sunday

The strong winds we experienced will begin to let up in time for the overnight. Clouds move in ahead of a weak system moving into western Montana. We see brief clearing for the afternoon tomorrow before clouds increase again ahead of another system. This one will bring spot showers, with more activity the further south you go.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50's with temperatures falling into the low 30's Saturday night. We slip closer to average by Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40's. The temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40's into Monday as well.

The weather becomes a bit more unsettled midweek, with increased shower chances. The greatest risk still remains over mountain areas and in southwest Montana. Tuesday will be in the low 50's with overnight lows in the mid 30's.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 40's with rain and elevation snow showers likely. We clear things out headed into Friday with highs in the upper 40's.