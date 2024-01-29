Chances for record-breaking highs this upcoming week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: With upper-level ridging in place over the state, above average temperatures continue for North Central Montana. High temperatures today ranged in the 40’s to upper 50’s with lows tonight down in the mid 20’s to 40’s. Tomorrow, expect even more warm temperatures with highs up into the 60’s for many places in the area.

Perturbations progressing through the flow in the upper-level patterns will continue to weaken the ridge. This means strong gusty winds along The Northern Rocky Mountain Front will continue with some leftover additional light precipitation falling mostly in higher elevations in the Western portion of the state.

Through Wednesday, warm and dry conditions will continue with record or near record breaking highs are forecast for some locations. Gusty winds continue through Thursday as well but retaining mostly around the Rocky Mountain Front where gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Thursday through next Sunday, a deepening North Pacific Trough enters the U.S. west coast, and our region begins to feel the impacts of this weather producer. A cooling trend begins, and by Sunday, high temperatures fall into the 30’s. Precipitation looks to develop next weekend as well.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-20’s to 30’s and gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s to 60’s and lows in 20’s to 30’s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s to 60’s and lows in the 20’s to 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40's to 60's and lows in the 30's. Gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s to 60’s and lows in the 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s to 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s to 40’s.

