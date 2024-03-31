Warming up to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A warming and drying trend is expected for the first half of the work week before cooler temperatures and periods of rain and snow return during the second half of next week. Temperatures warm above average on Monday and most lower elevation highs will peak in the 60s to near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. The shift toward cooler and unsettled conditions begin on Wednesday and by the late afternoon hours, an initial wave of increasing clouds and perhaps some scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of an approaching cold front. Continued chances of rain and snow will follow for the remainder of the week and onto the weekend.

MTN News

MTN news

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in 20’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of light snow mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.