Chances of rain and showers begin for North Central Montana

An initial wave of showers and storms look to develop over the southwest late tonight spreading northward Monday and Monday night.

High temperatures Monday will remain in the 70’s and 80’s with breezier conditions to start the day off.

Winds calm down through late afternoon and evening as moisture and cloud cover increase.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue during the day on Tuesday becoming more widespread with the most favorable chances of strong to severe thunderstorms. Strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, and hail will be valid concerns for stronger storms.

The most widespread period of general rain is likely to occur Tuesday night into Wednesday as temperatures cool and snow levels fall as low as around 7,000 ft, lowest over the southwest late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Measurable snow should mostly be limited to the higher mountain peaks. Winds will also be a concern over the plains on Wednesday up to 40 mph. Temperatures cool to upper 50’s and 60’s for the middle of the week with continued precipitation chances.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain late tonight. Mostly cloudy with lows in 40’s/50’s and 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of afternoon and late-night rain. Partly/mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Cloudy, with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, showers, and possible thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain, partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.