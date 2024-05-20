Chances of showers and thunderstorms across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Monday, temperatures are on a gentle warming trend with highs in the low to upper 50’s/60’s today and lows in the cool 30’s/40’s. An upper-level trough progresses across the region, creating opportunities for some low elevation rain and some mountain rain/snow impacts starting this afternoon and evening. Slushy and slippery stretches of roadway are possible for the higher elevations and generally, any snow that falls will likely be wet and heavy, falling on mostly warm road surface temperatures. Thunderstorm activity is expected to develop and move across the region, starting in the southwestern portion of the state first before circling into North Central Monday. The greatest impact from these storms is forecasted to be strong and erratic gusty winds, though throughout this period, the winds will generally be on the lighter side.

A weak upper-level ridge enters the region on Tuesday, bringing the low elevation high temperatures back around normal with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid to upper 60s. General afternoon and evening thunderstorms continue to develop and pass through our region into the mid-week period. For the remainder of this forecast period, periods of low elevation rain and mountain rain/snow are forecast. The greatest impacts for precipitation will occur mid-week starting on Wednesday where a spring storm increases chances of not only lower elevation showers and rain, but some of our mountains receiving 4 to 9 inches of snow at and above pass level. For this reason, winter weather highlights will occur in this time frame. As the week progresses, the active weather pattern continues, with daily periods of precipitation forecast.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with possible thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

