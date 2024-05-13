Chances of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another mild day for North Central Montana with above average temperatures. Tonight’s low temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s, except at some higher mountain elevations with lows in the 30s. Above normal high temperatures continue tomorrow with highs in the 70s. Rest of today through Monday... A few rain showers and general thunderstorms can develop late this afternoon and early evening across the Hi-Line and from Great Falls to Lewistown. Hazy conditions will continue to clear out across North Central Montana this evening.

Winds increase tomorrow afternoon across the area gusting between 20 and 30 mph, with locally higher wind gusts across the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent Plains area. A low pressure system is forecasted to move into the area and meet with a cold front from Pacific Northwest tomorrow afternoon bringing shower and thunderstorm activity to mostly along the Hi-line. Primary concerns for any developed thunderstorms tomorrow are lightning, a brief downpour, gusty erratic winds, and small/pea sized hail.

Tuesday, more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms are expected. While this precipitation will be beneficial for many lower elevations, the rain falling on snowpack across Central Montana mountains will lead to additional runoff into area creeks and streams. High temperatures on Tuesday will fall back below normal after several days of above normal temperatures, with readings in the 60s across lower elevations. Wednesday through next Sunday, an active and unsettled pattern is expected through the remainder of the work week and into the upcoming weekend with temperatures typically staying in the 70’s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with lows in 40’s/50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms and mostly cloudy. Highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

FRIDAY: Chanc of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s.

